Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Rises By 13.3%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,408. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.