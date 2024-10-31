What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for SAGE FY2028 Earnings?

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAGE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $388.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after buying an additional 432,013 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after buying an additional 952,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 333,805 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 518,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

