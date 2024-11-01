Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:IFC Q3 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $12.54 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion.
Intact Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IFC opened at C$265.90 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$193.12 and a 52-week high of C$271.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$258.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total value of C$507,759.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.
