Comcast’s (CMCSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

