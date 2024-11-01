Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Trimmed by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,790 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 154,191 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after buying an additional 1,235,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,958. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2126 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

