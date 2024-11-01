Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its Q4 guidance to $4.10 to $4.60 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.600 EPS.
Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $181.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $213.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
