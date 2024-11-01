SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after acquiring an additional 915,823 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after acquiring an additional 402,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

