Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $41,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

