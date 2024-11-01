Raymond James Has Positive Outlook of TSE:TF Q1 Earnings

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.54 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 70.41%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TF. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 8.1 %

TSE TF opened at C$7.58 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$8.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$629.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.52%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

