EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,663.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 7.2% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NOW opened at $943.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $592.48 and a 12-month high of $979.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

