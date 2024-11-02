Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,790,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,041. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

