Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,790,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,041. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.