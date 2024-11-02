SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $201-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.11 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.080-1.090 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.6 %

SWI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,631. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

