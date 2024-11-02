Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0 million-$54.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.1 million.

Shares of PPSI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 194,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,586. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPSI shares. StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

