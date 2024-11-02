Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 3,759 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

