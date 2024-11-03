Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 158,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 27,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 129,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 22,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

GOOG opened at $172.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.11 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

