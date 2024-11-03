KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $669.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $484.33 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $744.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.