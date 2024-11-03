Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alphatec worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alphatec by 64.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 51.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 401.88% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

