Private Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 783,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

