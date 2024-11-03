Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,067 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DUHP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. 574,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

