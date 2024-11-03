BSW Wealth Partners Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,733,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

