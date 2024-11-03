BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,021,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,186. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.