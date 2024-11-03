Elrond One Day Volume Reaches $18.67 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Elrond has a market cap of $600.09 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $21.76 or 0.00032132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,223.71 or 1.00738610 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,893.33 or 1.00250781 BTC.
Elrond Profile
Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,576,436 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
