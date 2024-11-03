Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.21 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Strike has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $33.21 million and $607,348.28 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be purchased for $6.21 or 0.00009177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,343,338 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

