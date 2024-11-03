First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,074. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.