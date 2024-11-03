TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,484,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 93,310 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 73,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $87.78 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

