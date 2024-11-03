Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

