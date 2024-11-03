TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 542,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,041. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.