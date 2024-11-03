Van ECK Associates Corp Has $538.87 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Marvell Technology worth $538,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $20,330,835. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

