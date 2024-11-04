Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 7,329 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.48. 2,189,875 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
