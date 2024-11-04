Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Lutz Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,340,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $68,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.