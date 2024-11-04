TKG Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.98. 121,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,365. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.14 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

