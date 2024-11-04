Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSPM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 322.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $348,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.68. 4,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,671. The company has a market cap of $301.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

