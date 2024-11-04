Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $127.53 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.46 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.