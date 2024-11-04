First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,659,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 604,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 529,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 500,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE TRN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.29. 32,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,480. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

