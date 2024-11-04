Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $322.52 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $322.52 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00033741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,258 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

