Revolve Group (RVLV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Revolve Group Price Performance
RVLV stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $26.72.
Insider Activity at Revolve Group
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $870,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,573 shares of company stock worth $3,260,634. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
