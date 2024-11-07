Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Coupang Trading Up 4.6 %

CPNG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 16,745,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,744,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Coupang has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 251,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,674,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,126,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,850,137.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 400,956 shares worth $9,245,164. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

