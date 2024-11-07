One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.89 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE OLP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $609.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.21%.

Insider Activity

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

