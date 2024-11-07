Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 24,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

