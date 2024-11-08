Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Accuray Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 1,645,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,350. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.40. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
