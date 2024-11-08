Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.780-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.78-5.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.97. 720,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

