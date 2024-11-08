Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.95 and last traded at $136.95. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

