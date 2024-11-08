Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 590,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,627. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.