Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Hollencrest Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 3.5% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.25% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $85,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $211.28. The company had a trading volume of 381,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,282. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.69. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $152.05 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

