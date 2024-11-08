CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 9,382 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $645,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

CVR Partners stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 64,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVR Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

