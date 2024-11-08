CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 9,382 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $645,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CVR Partners Trading Up 0.9 %
CVR Partners stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 64,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28.
CVR Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
