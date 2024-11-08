William J. Peters Sells 7,426 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,061.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,490. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

