Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.53 and last traded at $143.53, with a volume of 668462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.32.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

