Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.97 and last traded at $194.73, with a volume of 1856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.95.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

