Franklin BSP Realty Trust Enters into At-the-Market-Offering Sales Agreement AmendmentOn November 8, 2024, Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. announced that it, alongside Benefit Street Partners Realty Operating Partnership, L.P. and Benefit Street Part

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s 8K filing here.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin BSP Realty Trust
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024