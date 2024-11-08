Franklin BSP Realty Trust Enters into At-the-Market-Offering Sales Agreement AmendmentOn November 8, 2024, Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. announced that it, alongside Benefit Street Partners Realty Operating Partnership, L.P. and Benefit Street Part

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s 8K filing here.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

