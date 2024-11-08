Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 829,713 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,602.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 7,884,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,355,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 4.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

